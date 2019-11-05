Kevin McNelly

Service Information
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
10900 Main Street (State Route 140)
South Webster, OH
45682
(740)-778-7054
Obituary
SOUTH WEBSTER - Kevin Wayne McNelly, age 45, of South Webster, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019, at SOMC in Portsmouth. He was born June 11, 1974 in Portsmouth to Ralph and Mollie (Allen) McNelly. Kevin loved helping others as a counselor at Pike County Recovery Council in Waverly.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley McNelly; son, Christian Caldwell; brothers, Bill (Julie) McNelly of South Webster and Justin (Daveta) McNelly of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; sisters, Karen (Mark) McNelly Moehlman of Wheelersburg, Elizabeth Porter of Portsmouth, Patricia Bush of Oak Hill; many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Judy Caldwell of Wheelersburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Aaron Metzler and Ryan Scott McNelly.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Ronnie Rawlins officiating. Friends may call from 2 – 4:00 Thursday prior to the service. Fond memories of Kevin and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
