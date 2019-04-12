KIM STOREY

PORTSMOUTH — Angelita Kim Storey, 63, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 11, 1955, at Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Carolyn Gyor Spears and the late George Spears.

Kim was an Ohio Certified Licensed Agent for Sherman Kricker Insurance Agency and had previously worked for Hassler Chabot Insurance, covering a span of more than 40 years. She was an active member of Church of God of Prophecy, having taught Sunday School since she was 12 years old. Kim was a 1974 Graduate of Portsmouth High School and Scioto County Joint Vocational School, attended Bible College in Cleveland, Tennessee, and classes at Shawnee State University. Prior to her high school graduation, she was in the Candy Striper Program at Mercy Hospital.

Besides her father, Kim was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold and Iva Gyor, and paternal grandparents, Charles and Martha Spears.

Kim is survived by her husband, Willard C. Storey, whom she married September 22, 1973 in Portsmouth, Ohio, two sons, William Tyler (Annie) Storey of Lucasville, Andrew Morgan (Grace) Storey of Portsmouth, one grandson, Tucker Reece Storey of Lucasville, two sisters, Amy (Mark) Stewart of South Shore, Kentucky, and Andrea (John) McClellan of Portsmouth and one brother, Adrien Spears of Portsmouth.

Kim enjoyed genealogy, gardening, reading and spending time with her only grandson. She spent many years volunteering in various ways at her church and other local organizations including Hempstead Helping Hands Auxiliary.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Church of God of Prophecy, 201 Ohio Avenue, New Boston, Ohio, with Bishop Mike Dempsey officiating. A dinner will follow the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Church of God of Prophecy at above address.

Arrangements are under the direction of F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth.