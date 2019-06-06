Kimberly McKenzie

MT. STERLING — Kimberly Dawn McKenzie, 53, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born January 21, 1966 in Portsmouth, a daughter of Phyllis Brigner McKenzie of Mt. Sterling and the late James Donald McKenzie.

Kimberly was an X-ray technician and a personal care assistant, loved all animals, and was a 1984 Hilliard High School graduate.

She is also survived by her life partner, Michael Bloomfield of Springfield, Ohio.

Kimberly was also preceded in death by her brother, Randy McKenzie.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. Burial will follow in Scioto Cemetery on Cockrell's Run Road. Friends may call an hour prior the service.