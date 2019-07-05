KIMBERLY L. NOLEN

WHEELERSBURG —Kimberly L. Nolen, Age 57, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. She was born April 16, 1962, in Portsmouth to Franklin and Rebecca (Keller) Sturgill. She was a lifelong resident of the Portsmouth area and graduated from Portsmouth East High School. Kimberly enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, listening to music, and loved all animals. She especially enjoyed chocolate milk and Twinkies. Kimberly was a donor and gave the gift of sight.

She is survived by two sons, Justin (Amy) Nolen of Portsmouth, Josh (Vanessa) Nolen of Sciotoville; three brothers, Bob (Becky) Keller of Westerville, Jeff (Melissa) Keller of Sciotoville, Steve (Takako) Keller of Westerville; two sisters, Frances (Larry) Merritt of Lucasville, Pam (Mike) Gambill of Sciotoville; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime partner, Jeff Marsh.

The family would like to give their special thanks to SOMC Palliative and Hospice Services.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Kimberly's honor to SOMC Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.