PORTSMOUTH — Kimberly Jo Winters, 54, of Portsmouth, passed away Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019 at her home. She was born Nov. 15, 1964 in Gallipolis, to Dorothy Jean Gillespie Cooper, who survives, and the late Rendol Winters.

Surviving are her mother, Dorothy Cooper; daughter, Brooke (Carl) Scherer; five sisters, Cynthia Winters, Sherry Snyder, Pamela Masters, Claudette Hamilton and Lynn Jordan; and two granddaughters, Addison and Ava Scherer.

Kimberly was also preceded in death by her son, Cory Michael Hobbs; her stepfather, Robert Cooper; and a nephew, Gary Clifford.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Brent Powell officiating and interment in Lucasville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 5 P.M. and from 11 A.M. until noon Monday.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home.

