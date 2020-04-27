SCIOTOVILLE - Kristin Brooke McAlister, age 32, of Sciotoville, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth. She was born October 28, 1987 in Portsmouth to Richard G. McAlister, Jr. and Christina Marie (Adams) McAlister. Kristin was a 2006 graduate of Wheelersburg High School where she enjoyed volleyball and track. Professionally she worked as a self-employed beautician and enjoyed her profession as one way to make people happy. Her true calling was to help people and make them feel beautiful.

She is survived by her father, Richard "Mac" McAlister of Sciotoville; mother, Chris Adams of Wheelersburg; husband, Jason Lyles of Wheelersburg; sons, Jace Parker Lyles and Taye Jerry Lyles, both of Wheelersburg; brothers, Matthew (Millie) McAlister of Los Angeles, Micah (Karah) of Kalispell, MT; sister, Maddy McAlister of Wheelersburg.

Funeral services will be private for the family due to the current national health advisories. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Fond memories of Kristin and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.