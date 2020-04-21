THURMAN - Kristy Ann Ruggles, age 41, of Thurman, OH, went to heaven on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born February 3, 1979 in Portsmouth to her mother, Karlene Ruggles and father, Jerald Ruggles. Kristy loved being around people and was loved by everyone she met. She enjoyed being in a pool, being outdoors, and riding on a 4-wheeler. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out, is now walking with God, has no more pain, and is at peace.

She is survived by her parents, Karlene Ruggles and Jerald Ruggles, both of Wheelersburg; sister, Jerra Wilson; Jared Ruggles.

Funeral services will be private for the family due to the national health advisories. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Fond memories of Kristy and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.