Kyle Colley (1972 - 2019)
  • "Those we love dont go away they walk beside us everyday..."
    - Kellie Stidham
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Obituary
MCDERMOTT —Kyle Dana Colley, 47 of McDermott died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. He was born October 31, 1972 in Portsmouth to Dana R. and Marjean Runyon Colley of McDermott. He enjoyed 4wheeling, motorcycles, music, and working on cars.

Kyle was preceded in death by a son, Payton Joshua Davis.

Along with his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Destanee Dawn Tackett, a special friend, Chris Jewett, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with George Vastine officiating and interment in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
