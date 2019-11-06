MCDERMOTT —Kyle Dana Colley, 47 of McDermott died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. He was born October 31, 1972 in Portsmouth to Dana R. and Marjean Runyon Colley of McDermott. He enjoyed 4wheeling, motorcycles, music, and working on cars.

Kyle was preceded in death by a son, Payton Joshua Davis.

Along with his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Destanee Dawn Tackett, a special friend, Chris Jewett, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with George Vastine officiating and interment in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.