LANA PRINCE

LUCASVILLE — Lana Prince, 76, of Lucasville, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Kissimmee. Florida. Born December 17 1942 in Wayland, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Garvis G. and Naomi (Gearheart) Turner, she was a graduate of Stockdale High School, and was a retired custodian for Hilliard City Schools.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Donna Prince of Orlando, Florida; a granddaughter Kira Prince, and three sisters, Linda Vulgamore, Judy (Harry) Steel, Jr. and Flo Turner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Frederick "Fred" Prince, on May 14, 2008, who she married on April 25, 1963 in Franklin County, Ohio; a son, Kevin Lee Prince on February 12, 2014, and a brother, Billy Tom Turner in infancy.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jim Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Salisbury Cemetery near Stockdale. Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, 3700 Commerce Blvd., Suite 200, Kissimmee, Florida 34741. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.