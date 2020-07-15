1/
Laquita Bivens
1942 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH-Laquita Sue Bivens, 77 of Portsmouth died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born September 7, 1942 in Portsmouth to the late John and Gloria McGraw Hawthorne. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Bivens and a sister, Carolyn Frost.

She retired from the Counseling Center and previously worked for Shupert's Grocery in West Portsmouth.

Laquita is survived by 3 daughters; Cathy (Dan) Conley, Karen Kepp, and Kelly (Barry) Frost, 6 grandchildren; Erica (Justin) Collins, William (Jane) Conley, Cassie (Rusty) Hiles, Christopher (Eden) Frye, Cortney Hayburn, and Whitney (William) Pollitt, 7 great grandchildren; Chloe Benner, Noah Benner, Alessa Frye, Ryker Hiles, Rogan Hiles, Liam Frye, Amarah Frye, and Baby Jesse Conley on the way, a sister, Bonnie Miku, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Chad Benner officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
JUL
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
