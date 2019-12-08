LUCASVILLE —Larry Arnold Boldman Sr, 75 of Lucasville, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at his home. He was born July 23, 1944, in Otway to the late Furman Maywood Boldman and Donnah Virginia Hoffer (Gilbert) Helwig. Larry was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, an assembly line operator at GM Truck & Bus and was a fireman at the Rubyville Fire Department.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Gail Underwood Boldman whom he married June 21, 1975, a brother Lonnie Boldman, and a sister Bonnie Bias.

Larry is survived by his son Larry A. (James) Boldman Jr., a daughter, Bonnie Boldman, 3 brothers; Gary Boldman, Bill Browning, and John Browning, 3 sisters; Vivian Browning, Audrey Clausing, and Charlotte Helwig, 3 grandchildren; Braden McCutcheon-Boldman, Alyssa Wilcox, and Isabella Wilcox, a brother in law, Mark Underwood, sister in law, Juanita Wells, a special family friend, Steve Boyd, several nieces and nephews and was known as a father and friend to many.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Old Hoffer Hill Baptist Church in Otway with Dennis Dawes officiating and interment in Hoffer Hill Cemetery with Military graveside rites by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 6 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com