LARRY CUNNINGHAM

LUCASVILLE — Larry Gram Cunningham, 50 of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was born December 11, 1968 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Ruth Salyers Breech and Roger Cunningham.

Larry is also preceded in death by an infant niece, Delaney Faith Cunningham.

He was a retired Welder for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 577 in Portsmouth and a 1988 Valley High School graduate. He was a strong Union Man, dedicated father who loved his kids more than anything, devoted husband and above all, a true Purple and Gold Valley Indian! He was an avid hunter, loved to play softball, and worked out any chance he could at Dreamboat Fitness and Old Firehouse Fitness.

Larry is survived by his wife, Zepha Marie "Missy" Bowling Cunningham whom he married December 18, 1992 in Sciotoville; two beautiful daughters, Miranda (Joe) Dials of Lucasville and Larissa Cunningham of Lucasville; one son, His Man, Larry Hunter Cunningham at home; a beautiful new grandbaby, Annie Joe Dials whom he loved wholeheartedly; two brothers, Tony Cunningham of Minford and Dave Cunningham of Wheelersburg; his sister Michele Bowling of Wheelersburg; nieces and nephews Kortney and Dakota Bowling of Sciotoville, Tanner and Taylor Cunningham of Lucasville; great niece and nephew Keaton and Kennedy Bowling of Sciotoville. To celebrate Larry's life, please wear your purple and gold or local Union attire.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville. A private funeral service for the family will be held Thursday with Rase Martin and Charles Harris officiating.