MINFORD – Larry Lee Dever, 79 of Minford went to the Lord Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital after suffering from a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born December 7, 1940 in Portsmouth, son of the late Roscoe & Emma (Shoemaker) Dever of Minford. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Earl Dever and son, Mark Dever.

Larry loved to travel with friends and family either on his Harley motorcycle or camper. He was the first apprentice and last remaining charter member of Millwright Local 1519/1090. He was a Minford High School graduate, class of 1959 and attended The Rock Church.

Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn (Pinson) Dever of Minford; two daughters, Rita Graf of Highland Heights, Kentucky, Melissa (Dale) Conklin of Wheelersburg; daughter-in-law, Amy Dever of Minford; four grandchildren, Kelsey Graf, Thomas (Kayla) Graf, Trista (Damen) Jackson, Allison Conklin, and one great granddaughter, Kamila Graf.

Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020. There will be a Millwright service conducted at 4:00 p.m., with the funeral services officiated by Rick Clark to follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.