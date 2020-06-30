Larry Hamilton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHEELERSBURG - Larry Shannon Hamilton, Age 46, of Wheelersburg, passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was born January 11, 1974 in Portsmouth to Larry Steven Hamilton and Karen (Welty) Kennard. Shannon was a 1993 Graduate of Glenwood High School in New Boston. He loved playing softball, fishing, and hunting.

Shannon is survived by his father and stepmother, Larry Steven and Kathy Hamilton of Wheelersburg; mother, Karen Kennard of West Portsmouth; three daughters, Adreonna McNutt and husband, D.J. of Spokane, WA; Shannon Hamilton of Quincy, KY, and Shyann Hamilton of Portsmouth; two brothers, Steve Hamilton and wife, Samantha of New Boston, Zachary Corriell of Batavia; a half-sister, Shawna Richmond of Tollsboro, KY; a stepsister, Karen Green of Wheelersburg; two grandchildren, Braxton McNutt and Grayson Comer; several nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Steve Hamilton officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Fond memories of Shannon and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved