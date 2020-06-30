Larry Hamilton

WHEELERSBURG - Larry Shannon Hamilton, Age 46, of Wheelersburg, passed away, Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was born January 11, 1974 in Portsmouth to Larry Steven Hamilton and Karen (Welty) Kennard. Shannon was a 1993 Graduate of Glenwood High School in New Boston. He loved playing softball, fishing, and hunting.

Shannon is survived by his father and stepmother, Larry Steven and Kathy Hamilton of Wheelersburg; mother, Karen Kennard of West Portsmouth; three daughters, Adreonna McNutt and husband, D.J. of Spokane, WA; Shannon Hamilton of Quincy, KY, and Shyann Hamilton of Portsmouth; two brothers, Steve Hamilton and wife, Samantha of New Boston, Zachary Corriell of Batavia; a half-sister, Shawna Richmond of Tollsboro, KY; a stepsister, Karen Green of Wheelersburg; two grandchildren, Braxton McNutt and Grayson Comer; several nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Steve Hamilton officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Fond memories of Shannon and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.