WITHAMSVILLE - Larry Nelson Hawkins, age 79, of Withamsville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Cabell Hospital in Huntington, WV. He was born September 19, 1940 in Wayne County, KY to Henry and Frances (Bell) Hawkins. Larry was a class of 1957 graduate of Minford High School and attended the University of Cincinnati and professionally worked as a Chemical Technician for Proctor and Gamble for 37 years. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed working in the yard, solving problems, and tackling home projects. Larry was an avid fan of the Reds and the Bengals and was of the Baptist Faith. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather and more than anything, he loved his wife, family, and especially his grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife, Linda, who he married 59 years ago in Sciotoville; son, Larry (Donna) Hawkins, Jr. of Jasper, IN; daughter, Teresa (Dr. Joe) Evans of Huntington, WV; grandchildren, Clark and Ross Evans, Daniel, Alexander, Lauren, and Grant Hawkins; brother, Duane (Patricia) Hawkins of Thomson's Station, TN; sisters, Carrol (Marvin) Klinker of Strongsville, Sharon (Mike) Gammp of Minford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Hawkins. Private services will be for the family only due to the national health advisories. Interment will take place at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Arrangements are being handled by WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. Fond memories of Larry and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020.