Larry Holloway
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SCIOTOVILLE-Larry Holloway, 70, of Sciotoville, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on May 8, 1950 in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Dan and Mary Houston Holloway and was retired from CSX Railroad.

Larry was an integral part of the father and son team that showed cars and enjoyed woodworking. Above all, he was old fashion family oriented.

Also preceding him in death were a son, Jason J. Holloway, an infant brother, Roger and two sisters, Jean Rawlins and Lori Traylor.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Ratliff Holloway, a son, Bobby Holloway of Sciotoville; a brother, Paul (Nancy) Holloway of Scioto Furnace and two sisters, Sue (Jim) Nance of Wheelersburg and Judy (Gary) Caldwell of Wheelersburg.

A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Zack Conkel officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Memorial gifts may be made to Sierra's Haven.

Condolences to www.brantuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Service
11:00 AM
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue
Sciotoville, OH 45662
(740) 776-2115
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
Judy and family so sorry to hear of your brother passing. We will keep you all in our prayers.Sandra twinam Barnett
Sandra barnett
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved