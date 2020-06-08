SCIOTOVILLE-Larry Holloway, 70, of Sciotoville, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on May 8, 1950 in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Dan and Mary Houston Holloway and was retired from CSX Railroad.

Larry was an integral part of the father and son team that showed cars and enjoyed woodworking. Above all, he was old fashion family oriented.

Also preceding him in death were a son, Jason J. Holloway, an infant brother, Roger and two sisters, Jean Rawlins and Lori Traylor.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Ratliff Holloway, a son, Bobby Holloway of Sciotoville; a brother, Paul (Nancy) Holloway of Scioto Furnace and two sisters, Sue (Jim) Nance of Wheelersburg and Judy (Gary) Caldwell of Wheelersburg.

A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Zack Conkel officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Memorial gifts may be made to Sierra's Haven.

