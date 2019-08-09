LARRY DEAN MITCHELL

PORTSMOUTH —Larry Dean Mitchell, 77 of Portsmouth, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Heartland of Portsmouth. He was born November 12, 1941, in Mississippi to the late Charlie and Clara White Mitchell. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and owned and operated Mitchell's Body Shop for over 40 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Doreen Mitchell.

Larry is survived by 2 brothers; Charles (Patricia) Mitchell and Gail (Mary) Mitchell, 2 sisters; Linda (Frenchie) Burdine and Theresa Hearns, several stepchildren and step-grandchildren and special caregivers Deborah and David Parker.

A Memorial Service with Military Rites will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.