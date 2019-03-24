LARRY GENE MOORE

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Larry Gene Moore, 48 of West Portsmouth, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home. He was born August 30, 1970, in Portsmouth to the late Roby Clarence and Loretta Cooper Moore. He was a laborer and very skilled woodworker.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Roger and Clarence Moore and 2 sisters; Betty Moore and Connie Cline.

Larry is survived by wife Penny Sue Mershon Moore, who he married on August 11, 1996, 3 sons; Larry Dean Moore, Brandon Lee (Heather) Moore and Cody Allen (Shaniah) Moore, a daughter, Brittany Nicole (Ronnie) Greene, a brother Timmy Moore, a sister Sharon Moore, 4 grandchildren; Desmond and Evelyn Greene, Iris and Lyanna Moore, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Rick Clark officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.