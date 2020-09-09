1/1
Larry Turner
1962 - 2020
MINFORD – Larry Curtis Turner, 58, of Minford, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born August 21, 1962 in Portsmouth, the son of the late Warren Nagel Turner and Verna Louise (Price) Turner.

Larry was a graduate of Minford High School in the class of 1980. In August, 1981 he enlisted in the United States Navy. During his years of active duty he received numerous decorations, medals, badges and citations. Having attained the rank of Electronics Technician First Class (SW), Larry retired on July 4, 2003. He then transferred from active duty to the Fleet Reserves where he continued to serve until March 1, 2011.

Larry was a member of the Harrison Free Will Baptist Church, a member of the church board and a Sunday school teacher. He was also the church media technician and photographer. Larry stated that as a Christian, God had already provided for every need, and he was looking forward to what God had ready for him after life on earth. He was a loving father, and devoted son and a brother to be proud of.

Larry is survived by one daughter, Megan (Derrick) Mosley of Hilliard; two grandchildren, Elaina Campbell ad Amari Mosley; one brother, Lloyd (Jane) Turner of Grove City; one sister, Rebecca (Bradley) Benner of Portsmouth; six nieces & nephews, West (Amanda) McGraw of Lexington, Kentucky, Margaret McGraw of Portsmouth, Joshua and Abigail Turner of Chillicothe, Nathanial (Gabrielle) Turner of Portsmouth, Lorrie (Ken) Hopkins of Circleville and three great nephews, Oliver, Wyatt and Logan.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Carl McGraw, Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Mike Mounts officiating. Burial will be at White Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Irwin Post No. 622 American Legion and William A. Baker Post No. 363. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
SEP
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
