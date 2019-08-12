LARRY EUGENE WADSWORTH

CORBIN — Larry Eugene Wadsworth, 59, of Corbin, Kentucky passed away, Aug. 10, 2019 in Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Oct. 7, 1959, a son of Juanita Zornes Maddix and the late Leroy Wadsworth. Larry was a graduate of Greenup County High School, member of the IBEW International and loved to fish.

Surviving are his wife, Wanda Wadsworth, one son, Matthew Wadsworth of New Jersey, mother, Juanita Maddix of South Shore, Kentucky, two step daughters, Heather Mayne and Tabitha Wells both of Corbin, Kentucky, two granddaughters, one step grandson, Elijah Eversole, three sisters, Diana (Dan) Rice of Aberdean, Ohio, Linda (Bob) Bryson and Teresa (Richard) Nickel both of South Shore, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Donny McKenzie, officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Quincy, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 till 8 P.M. on Tuesday and one hour before service time on Wednesday.

