PORTSMOUTH — Larry Gene Whitt, 66, of Portsmouth, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at SOMC Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 12, 1953, in Martin, Kentucky to the late Otis and Carrie Thornsberry Whitt.

Larry worked for the Piatt Egg Company, Mercy Hospital, Portsmouth Receiving Company, and Ohio River Valley Juvenile Correctional Facility, where he proudly retired as a Registered Nurse.

Larry loved to hunt, fish, and to go camping. He had a lifelong admiration for Gatlinburg, TN. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and loved spending every minute with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Augustin) Whitt, two sons; Nathan Whitt (Carla) of Lucasville and Scott Whitt (Samantha) of Englewood, OH, four grandchildren; Carson Whitt, Chloe Mingus, Ashton Whitt, and Gabe Bradshaw. He is also survived by seven siblings; Bill Whitt (Nancy) of Hilliard, Claude Whitt (Opal) of Columbus, Roger Whitt (Cathy) of Washington Court House, Brenda Morman of Wheelersburg, Linda Pack (Lee) of Sciotoville, and Jerry Whitt (Marsha) of Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at North Moreland Christian Baptist Church, 1910 Harrisonville Ave. New Boston, with Pastor Paul Hagen, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be Monday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.

The family would like to extend a special Thank you to SOMC Hospice House staff, SOMC Home Hospice nurse Justin, as well as, SOMC Hospice Nurse Practitioner Kristin Nickles.