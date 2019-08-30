NEW BOSTON —Lavannah Adkins, 93, of New Boston, Ohio passed away Aug. 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Greenup County, Kentucky Feb. 6, 1926, a daughter of the late Charlie Taylor and Mellie Matthew.

Preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Adkins, July 20, 1984, one brother, William Traylor, one sister, Louise Pennington.

Surviving are three daughters, Connie (Whitey) Brown of Greenup, Kentucky, Kay Gilliam of South Shore, Kentucky and Janet (Paul) Holbrook in New Boston, Ohio, one son, Donald (Tara) Adkins of South Shore, Kentucky, one brother, Minford Traylor of South Shore, Kentucky, sister, Betty Jenkins of Portsmouth, Ohio, several grand, great and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Bryan Holbrook, officiating. Burial will follow in Anderson Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. till the Funeral hour at 2 p.m. on Sunday.