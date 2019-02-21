LAVONNE "BONNIE" BERTOLO

CITRUS SPRINGS — Lavonne (Bonnie) (Piatt) Bertolo age 78 of Citrus Springs, Florida passed away December 6th, 2018 joining her beloved

husband of 23 years, Joseph Bertolo. She was born May 13th, 1940 to the late Thomas E. Piatt and Virginia (Toni) Piatt

in Portsmouth, Ohio. She attended Clay High School and worked as a nurse aide and homemaker.

Bonnie will be lovingly remembered by her children, John (Lori) Thornsberry, Jerry (Robin) Thornsberry, Deanna Shepard, and Barbie Schouster. She is survived by three siblings, Patricia Keller, Butch Piatt, Denise Martin and preceded in death by Barbara Livingston, Robert Piatt and Janie Monk. Bonnie is Survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and preceded in death by 3 great-grandchildren.

Bonnie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, bingo and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by her loving friends, Donna, Mary, Bob, Anna and many more.

As most know Bonnie was a private person and per her request there will be no service held.