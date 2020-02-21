LEESBURG, FL – Lawrence Blair, Jr., 83 of Leesburg, Florida, a former Wheelersburg area resident, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his residence in Leesburg, Florida. He was born April 4, 1936 to Ruby Campbell and Lawrence Blair. He enjoy fishing, but most of all he loved singing for his Lord.

Lawrence is survived by three daughters, Rowena Ferrell and Thomas Gills of Leesburg, Fl., Roberta and Roger Allgood of Otway, Pamela and Teddy McCleese of Wheelersubrg; two sons, John and Shirley Blair of Wheelersburg, Steve and Debra Blair of Sciotoville; 21 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; 19 great great grandchildren; five sisters, Bert Tomilson of Jackson, Sharon Jordan of Springfield, Trevona Holsinger of New Boston, Priscilla Miller of Columbus, Roxanne Blackburn of Columbus, and three brothers, David Blair, Gerald Blair, Charles Blair. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Bernice Horn Blair on September 30, 2015; two sons, Curtis Ray Blair and Charles Edward Blair; one sister, Betsy Blair, and four brothers, Paul Wayne, Donald, Jerry and Roger Blair.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Brother Chris Morris officiating. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lucasville. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.