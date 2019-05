LAWRENCE IVAN BOLDEN

PORTSMOUTH — Lawrence Ivan Bolden, 60, of Portsmouth, our brother, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home. Born Oct.17, 1958 he will be missed by a whole host of brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and cousins. He had his issues, but we all do! May he find peace in the next life! We, the family and friends love you and will miss you Lawrence.

Arrangements by the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth