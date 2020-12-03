1/3
Lawrence Royal
WHEELERSBURG - Lawrence Lee Royal 86, of Wheelersburg passed away Wednesday December 2, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. He was born March 4, 1934 in Portsmouth, a son of the late William (Bill) and Dorothea (Smith) Royal. He was a 1953 graduate of Washington Nile High School. Lawrence proudly served in the US Marine Corp. In 1969 he gave his soul and heart to God. He became an active member of Sacred Mission Church, where he taught Sunday school, was a youth leader and was proud of his 52 years of being church janitor. Lawrence retired as a Brick Mason from the former Empire Detroit Steel Mill. He had an obsession for scrapping and recycling metal. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family.

He is survived by a son, Steve Royal and wife Lisa of Decatur, daughters Karen Liles and Lisa Wright and husband David, all of Lucasville; a brother William "Bud" Royal (Sharon) of Portsmouth; two sisters, Cora Middleton of Portsmouth and Teresa O'Dell of Dayton; grandchildren, Lindsey Hodge, Elizabeth (Jarrod) Anderson, Tabitha (Dave Thomas) Liles, Jared (Tiffany) Liles, Samantha (John) Turvey, Abby Wright and Aaron Wright and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Sis Royal (Goldie M. Howard), brothers, Tom, Charles and Dick; sisters, Gerry Gipson, Nancy Meadows and Joy Murta and a great-grandson Wesley.

A special thank you to SOMC Hospice for their kindness and care. Services will be 2:00 PM Sunday December 6, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Henry Burkett officiating. Interment will follow at Scioto Burial Park. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 PM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Mission Church, PO Box 621, Wheelersburg, OH 45694. Due to Covid-19 face coverings must be worn and social distance observed. Online condolences may be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.comOnline condolences may be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
