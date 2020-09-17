1/
Lawrence Shoemaker
1943 - 2020
MINFORD – Lawrence "Hoss" Frank Shoemaker, 77, of Minford, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born February 11, 1943 in Minford, a son of the late Russell Roy and Mabel Nibert Shoemaker, he was a Minford High School graduate in the class of 1961 and a Bliss Business College graduate in the class of 1964. Hoss was owner/operator of Shoemakers in Minford, he was a member of Minford Volunteer Fire Department and was Madison Township Clerk for 13 years.

He is survived by three sons, Dale (Jody) Shoemaker of Loveland, James Shoemaker of Minford, Adam Shoemaker of Medina; one daughter, Lee Ann Shoemaker of Batavia; four grandchildren, Emma Shoemaker, Nicholas (Ashley) Shoemaker, Eli Shoemaker, Pamela (Michael Daugherty) Shoemaker; one brother, Wayne (Bev) Shoemaker of Jackson; two sisters-in-law, Judy Riley of Heath, Judy Shoemaker of Pataskala, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Lee Riley Shoemaker on May 17, 2018, one brother, Paul Shoemaker, and one nephew, Brett Shoemaker.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jason Coriell officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
SEP
20
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
