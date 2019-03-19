LEE JONES

WAVERLY —Lee Jones, 70, of Waverly, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Adena Pike's emergency room.

She was born February 12, 1949, in Shelbyville, Kentucky, a daughter of Adeline Lila Jacob Allen McKinney of Waverly and the late Elbert Allen.

Lee was a homemaker and a member of the Bridge and Lucasville Church of God.

Lee was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Louis Jones, July 3, 2017; and two brothers, Elbert and John Allen.

She is survived by one daughter, Judith (Chad) Hettinger of Chillicothe; one son, Bobby Jones Jr. of Charleston, South Carolina; one granddaughter, Ashley ( G.C.) Murray; and one great-grandson, Tre Murray.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in Scioto Cemetery with Doug Anderson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her grandchildren's non-profit foundation: Innovative Community Engagement Foundation, 218 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301.