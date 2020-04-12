LUCASVILLE — Leila June Lewis, 67 of Lucasville, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Pavilion at Piketon. She was born December 1952 in Winter Park, Florida, to the late Charles and Elizabeth Davis Lewis.

She was a Psychologist and an avid motorcycle rider. She was a member of ABATE and the New Beginnings Church of God in West Portsmouth.

Leila is survived by 2 sons; Marcus Tyree and Matthew Tyree, a grandson Colton Tyree, a brother Jimmy Lewis and a sister Margaret Tatman.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com,