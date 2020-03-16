WHEELERSBURG-Lenna Louise Raynard, 93, of Wheelersburg, died Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center.?? Born on February 27, 1927 at home in Wheelersburg, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Laura Rose Turner, and was a teacher in the public-school system.

Lenna graduated from South Webster High School and attended Rio Grande College, Ohio University and Shawnee College, receiving a special certificate to teach.?? She taught at Vernon Elementary, Scioto Furnace, South Webster Elementary and a four-room school in Rushtown and started kindergarten in South Webster.?? She had also worked as a clerk and bookkeeper at Shiff???s Shoe Store.??

Lenna???s hobbies were sewing, crocheting, and candy and pie making, but her greatest joy was reading the Holy Bible.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Herman Raynard, a brother, Henry Turner and half-sisters, Cindy Marsh and Cynthia Jenkins.

Surviving are a daughter, Laura Gale (Don) McCleese; a grandson, Rocky Shane Collier, ????and step-grandchildren, Erica (John) Mott, Chris and Kyle McCleese, and their spouses and children.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Rev. Ron Rawlins officiating.?? Interment will be in South Webster Cemetery.

Laura Gale will receive family and friends after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorial gifts may be made to SOMC Hospice Center.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.