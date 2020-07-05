Leola Osborne

PORTSMOUTH — Leola Mae Duteil Osborne, 100, longtime business woman and co-founder of Osborne's Modern Dry Cleaners, died at her residence after a long illness on July 3, 2020. She was born November 8, 1919 in New Boston, to the late Clay R. and Jenny McFann Duteil.

Leola and her husband co-founded Osborne's Modern Dry Cleaners in 1946 and she continued to work for another 66 years until her retirement in 2012. She was a member of the Eastern Star and a loyal member of Temple Baptist Church. She also had been active with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Portsmouth Shrine Club.

Preceding her in death on April 1, 2006 was her husband of 68 years, Reynard L. Osborne, whom she married in Portsmouth in December 1939.

Surviving are two sons, R. Michael (Mary Ellen) Osborne of Portsmouth and Gary R. Osborne of Jupiter, FL; and four grandchildren, Reynard L. "Rennie" Osborne of Portsmouth, Susan Ellen Osborne of Winchester, KY, Ryan Osborne of Jupiter, FL and Matthew Osborne of Winterhaven, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Larry Steven Osborne; three brothers, Roy, Herbert and Gene Duteil; and beloved grandparents, Stephen and Jennie Bell Duteil.

Private funeral services will be held with Rev. John Gowdy officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children Medical Center at donate.lovetotherescue.org and SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

"A Celebration of Life" - written by Gary Osborne

Our mother, Leola Mae Duteil Osborne was taken into God's arms on Friday, July 3, 2020. There are not enough words to honor our mother for the love and kindness she provided and the countless things she did for us and for others. She was a sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and she will be remembered for her unselfish giving, love and devotion to those around her. Many lives were blessed by her presence and example of how beautifully she lived her life. She will be missed, but will be in our hearts always.

Her life spanned a century. When she was born Woodrow Wilson was president, Women's Sufferage and the Great Depression had not yet begun and World War I had just ended. She said that the best times in her life were shaped by the war, the Big Band era and living life in the 1940's and 50's while being married to her loving husband and raising their family.

Leola was born in a small farm house on Superior Road, near Duteil's Corner in the country and she moved to New Boston with her parents. After marriage and starting Osborne's Modern Dry Cleaners, she and her husband belonged to many organizations and clubs about town as they believed in investing in the community. More than anything, Leola loved attending church her entire life and we find comfort in knowing she is joining an army of angels and her tired heart can now rest in peace.

We send special thanks to caregivers Ann, Tammy, Ashley, Bobby and Mary Ellen who helped guide our family through this end of life experience and provided strength during times of despair. It was our mother's unwavering generosity, love of life and welcoming smile that attracted so many to this kind woman with a tender heart. We believe there was a special shining star that opened in God's heaven and when the gates were opened, He said to her "Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Welcome Home!".