1/2
Leona Jordan
1931 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH-Leona Jordan Age 89, of Portsmouth, passed away July 29, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She was born February 21, 1931 in Portsmouth to James and Tharlene (Cole) Conklin. She was a member of the Golden Bears and was active in the Life Center Pool. She worked in administration for many years for in Portsmouth for Dr. Song Left to honor Maxine and remember her spirit are her husband Archie James Jordan; daughter Cheryl (Timothy) Mershon, grandchildren, Dustin James Cook, Sarah (Michael) Nagle-Yang, Alex (Mia) Nagle, Ruth (Wallace) Walker, Jordan (Courtney) Nagle, Andrew Nagle, Evan (Nicole) Nagle, Veronica Jordan; brothers, Wells Conklin, David (Patty) Conklin, Glen (Robin) Conklin; sisters, Helen Ward, and Cathy (Craig) Conklin-Truitt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Ronald Lee Jordan, daughter, Nancy (Michael) Nagle, brothers Delbert and Lester Conklin.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a date in the near future.

D.W. Swick - Nelson Funeral Home in New Boston is handling the arrangements. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
