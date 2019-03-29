LEONARD BERKLEY

MILFORD — Leonard Berkley, 89, of Milford, a former Portsmouth resident, passed away Friday Mar. 29, 2019 at in Blue Ash. He was born in Portsmouth Dec. 8, 1929, a son of the late Katheryn L.Berkley.

Leonard was retired from the Scioto County Legal Aid Society and he was an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Ohio. He graduated from PHS in 1947, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University in Washington DC, a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Ohio University and a Juris Doctor Degree from The Ohio State University in 1961. Leonard was a Korean War Naval Officer where he received the National Defense Service Medal and the European Occupation Service Medal. He was also the Commanding Officer of the former Naval Reserve Center in Portsmouth for many years. Leonard also a member of James Dickey Post 23 American Legion and a life member of the Portsmouth Motorcycle Club.

He is survived by his son, David Berkley of Columbus; his daughters, Lisa (Kreg) Jones of Pensacola, FL and Laura (Tony) Glockner of Milford; and four grandchildren, Kreg Michael Jones, Katheryn Jones, Sam Glockner and Billy (Megan) Glockner. Also preceding him death were his grandparents, Leonard and Carrrie L. Burns Berkley.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 1 P.M. at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth where the family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour. The Rev. John Gowdy will officiate the service followed by interment in Memorial Burial Park.

Military graveside services will be conducted by the James Dickey Post 23 Honors Detail. The flag of the U.S Navy will be flown at the funeral home Monday in honor of Mr. Berkley's service to our nation.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.

