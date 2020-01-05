Leroy Brown (1952 - 2020)
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH — Leroy Brown, 67 of Portsmouth died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home. He was born October 10, 1952, in Portsmouth to the late Edgar Sr. and Dollie Brown.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson,4 brothers; Junior Brown, Edgar Brown Jr. Joe and Everett Brown, 9 sisters; Violet Scott, Maxine Neal, Pauline Scott and Phyllis Bertram Mabel Hobbs, Marie Judy Brown, Marie Brown, Sarah Brown and Myrtle Leatherwood.

He was united in marriage to Sharon Parsons who survives. Leroy is also survived by 2 daughters; Crystal Brown and Christine Brown both of Dayton, his 2 brothers Charles Brown and William Brown, 3 sisters; Mary Alice Rhoden, Rosetta Hobbs and Susie "Martha" Bishop along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Steve Mann officiating and interment in Oswego Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
