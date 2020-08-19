WHEELERSBURG-Leslie Owen Dawson, 69, of Wheelersburg passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. Leslie was born February 16, 1951 in Williamson, WV to the late Curtis Hampton Dawson and Garnet Lee Phillips Dawson. Leslie was employed as a Locomotive Engineer for Norfolk Southern Railway and a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers; he was a member of Waits Missionary Baptist Church and belonged to the Lightbearers Ministry Group. In addition to his parents, Leslie was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Reese Dawson and Darwin Chuck Dawson. Leslie is survived by his wife Judith Ann Bassham Dawson whom he married January 15, 2020 at Waits Baptist Church. He is also survived by two sons, Matthew Leslie Dawson and Jeffrey Allan (Julie) Dawson; four grandchildren, Samuel James, Jacob Owen, Cameron Michael and Isabelle Susanah Dawson; a step-daughter, Kimberly (David) Brown; step grandchildren, Derick Hudnall, Kassie Williams and Logan Williams and great grandchildren, Jaxon Hudnall, Bryce Hudnall and Carianne Hudnall.

Services for Leslie will be 11:00 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Waits Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Brant Saxton officiating. Interment will be in Pyles Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Friday, August 21, 2020, 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and one hour before the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in Leslie's name to Waits Baptist Building Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.