LESTER BLAIR

LUCASVILLE — Lester Blair, 83, of Lucasville passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his residence.

He was born November 6, 1935 in White Oak, Kentucky, a son of the late Elijah and Molly Perkins Blair. Lester was a retired truck driver for Lemaster Dental Studio Lab in Vanceburg, Kentucky and a member of the McDermott Branch of the Community of Christ.

He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Smith Blair, September 2, 1985; five brothers, Ledford, Woody, Melvin, Larry and Bill Blair; and one sister, Rosetta Sparks.

Lester is survived by his wife Evelyn Spencer Blair, whom he married July 3, 1993 in Vanceburg, Ky; one daughter, Rose (Ron) Scaff of Sabina; seven sons, Vernon Blair of Washington Courthouse, Kenneth (Lisa) Blair of Sabina, Roger (Emma) Blair of Jeffersonville, Ric Blair of Tampa, Fla., Keith (Beth) Blair of New Vienna, Nick Blair and John Blair of Floriday; three step children, Liza Stephens of Lucasville, Debbie Crawford of Otway, and Bernie Crabree of Mississippi; 22 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; and one sister, Connie Kilgore of Columbus.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the McDermott Branch of the Community of Christ with Ed Cable officiating. Burial will follow in Harger Cemetery. Friends may call from noon to 1:30 at the church before the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.