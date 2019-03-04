Obituary Print Lester Smith | Visit Guest Book

LESTER EUGENE SMITH WHEELERSBURG-Lester Eugene Smith, 95, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg. Lester was born October 23, 1923, in Wheelersburg to the late Albert and Shirley Cook Smith. Lester was retired as an Assembly worker for General Motors and he was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran. In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Arlene "Neen" Kegley Smith whom he married October 30, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harland and George Smith and a sister, Janet Beekman. Lester is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Chaplain Larry Moore officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11:00 - 12:00 on Wednesday. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery with James Dickey Post #23 American Legion in charge of Military Honors. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lester's name be made to James Dickey Honor Guard. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.

Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close