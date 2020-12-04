ROSEMOUNT-Lillian G. Armstrong, 72, of Rosemount died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at her son's home with her family by her bedside. Born on November 17, 1948 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Catherine Wiget Hunter and was a homemaker.

Lil was a 1966 graduate of Clay High School and her life was enjoying her kids and grandkids and especially watching them play sports.

Also preceding her in death was a sister, Mary.

Surviving are her husband, Donald G. Armstrong; a son Tom (Tammy) Armstrong of Wheelersburg; a daughter, Jill Armstrong of Rosemount; two sisters, Cyndi and Angie; two grandchildren, Hunter Armstrong and Kaitlyn Carver and a "special" grandson, Nick Cook.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Terry Longmire officiating. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice.

Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.