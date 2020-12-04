1/1
Lillian Armstrong
ROSEMOUNT-Lillian G. Armstrong, 72, of Rosemount died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at her son's home with her family by her bedside. Born on November 17, 1948 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Catherine Wiget Hunter and was a homemaker.

Lil was a 1966 graduate of Clay High School and her life was enjoying her kids and grandkids and especially watching them play sports.

Also preceding her in death was a sister, Mary.

Surviving are her husband, Donald G. Armstrong; a son Tom (Tammy) Armstrong of Wheelersburg; a daughter, Jill Armstrong of Rosemount; two sisters, Cyndi and Angie; two grandchildren, Hunter Armstrong and Kaitlyn Carver and a "special" grandson, Nick Cook.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Terry Longmire officiating. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice.

Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.



Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
