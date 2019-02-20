LINDA C. ADKINS

OAK HILL — Linda C. Adkins, age 69, of Oak Hill, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center Emergency Room in Jackson. Linda was born September 7, 1949 in Portsmouth to the late Lanzie and Lorena (Flickinger) Maynard. She was a 1967 graduate of South Webster High School. Linda loved and attended South Webster Baptist Church. She also loved to sing and spend time with her family. Linda also enjoyed watching and feeding hummingbirds.

Linda is survived by her husband, Wendell Adkins; two daughters Rhonda Smith of Oak Hill and Cathy Pendleton (Jeff) of South Webster; three grandchildren, Justin Pullins (Levi), Haley Smith, and Ryan Evans; three brothers, Raymond Maynard of Sciotoville, Herman Maynard of Laporte, Indiana, Richard Maynard (Nadine) of South Webster; three sisters, Anita Beechler (Ed) of Mansfield, Ruth Potters of South Webster, Wanda Riley of Obetz. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Kyla Pendleton and Ethan Evans; three brothers, Donald Maynard, Allen Maynard, and Ervin Maynard; one sister, Norma Piquet.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in SOUTH WEBSTER with Ryan Hagen officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Oak Hill. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.