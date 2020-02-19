PIKETON-Linda Lou Kildow Chaplin, 79 of Piketon died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born November 10, 1940 in Cincinnati to the late Clare and Jewell Fraley Matthews. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 41 years, Joseph Kildow and her second husband of 14 years, Richard Chaplin.

She was a 1958 graduate of Xenia High School and retired as a stenographer for Dr. George Pettit.

Linda is survived by a son, Matthew (Monique) Kildow of Piketon, a daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Johnson of McDermott, 3 grandchildren; Tristan Kildow, Keely Jaeger, and Sarah Johnson, 2 great grandchildren; Chenoa Jaeger and Tyus May.

Memorial services will be 12:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Dry Run Church of Christ with Mark Seevers officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church starting at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Dry Run Church of Christ or to the Shriners in Linda's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.