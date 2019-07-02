LINDA F. GILES

NORTH MORELAND — Linda F. Giles, 72, formerly of North Moreland, died Monday, July 1, 2019, in the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on August 4, 1946 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Doris Keller Seth.

Linda was a dispatcher for AAA.

Also preceding her in death were three brothers, Roger, Phillip and David Seth.

Surviving are a son, Robert Giles of Chicago, IL; two daughters, Teresa Giles of Columbus and Lisa Giles Ratcliff of Muldrow, OK; and a special friend of the children, Janet Giles.

A gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE.

