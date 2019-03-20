LINDA HALE

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Linda Kay Hale, 68, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth.

Born January 7, 1951 in Boyd County, Kentucky a daughter of the late William E. and Emaline (Tackett) Baldridge, she was a sales associate at Wal-Mart, member of Sand Hill Christian Church, and a president of Green Township over 55 Club.

She is survived by her husband, David L. Hale, whom she married on February 12, 1972 in Franklin Furnace; a son, Michael Dale; two grandchildren, Andrew Hale, Elijah Hale; three brothers, Lloyd Baldridge, Earl Baldridge, Danny Baldridge; three sisters, Janet Baldridge, Beverly Miller, Teresa Clark, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Terry Baldridge and Randy Baldridge.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Ronnie Blevins officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to www.harrison-pyles.com.