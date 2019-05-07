LINDA LOU HILES

PORTSMOUTH — Linda Lou Hiles, 70 of Portsmouth died Monday, May 6, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born December 16, 1948 in Portsmouth to the late Herbert Monk and Ruth Harrison Borden. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Dale Hiles and a brother, Jack Monk. She was a Nurse Aide at Southern Ohio Medical Center for 32 years.

Linda is survived by a son, Gary Ray (Julie) Hiles of Portsmouth and 2 grandchildren; Ty Hiles and Alyssa Hiles.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8:00 PM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. The family would like to thank the staff at DCI, Portsmouth Health and Rehab, and SOMC Hospice for their special care and request that donations be made to SOMC Hospice in Linda's memory. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.