Linda Jones

Service Information
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
45653-0152
(740)-820-2331
Obituary
SOUTH WEBSTER - Linda Kay Jones, 71 of South Webster passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at SOMC. Born November 15, 1948, in Jackson County, Ohio , a daughter of the late Dever and Isabella Irene Bloomfield Comer, she was a homemaker and attended Germany Hollow Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Timothy Jones of South Webster, Bill (Sarah) Jones of South Webster; one daughter, Tomeka (Doug) Crall of Minford; three granddaughters, Brittany Crall, Kiya (Zach) Humphreys, Ciara Jones; three grandson, Seth (Dawn) Smith, Josh (Nichole) Smith, Billy Jones; seven great-grandchildren, Zoreah, Zaylynn, Zyler Humphreys, Brayden, Braxton, Brynlee Smith, Noah Smith; one brother, Earnest "Tub" Comer, and three sisters, Judy Comer, Joanne (Jeff) Porter, and Fern (Roy) Belena. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Roy Jones on May 16, 2013; six brothers, Raymond Comer, Virgil Comer, Willard Comer, Russell Comer, Gene Comer, Kenneth Comer, and sister, Helen Sharp.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Steve Luster officiating. Burial will be at Pinkerman Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
