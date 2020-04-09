GROVE CITY-Linda Faye (Beesler) Lykins, age 78, of Grove City, Ohio, died peacefully at Kobacker House on April 7, 2020, after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born in July, 1941 to Cleveland and Stella (Smith) Beesler, of South Webster, Ohio. Linda married C. Dewey Lykins on January 27, 1961. She graduated from Ohio University and taught at Bloom-Vernon Elementary for more than 40 years. Linda was happiest when she was with children and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed walking, gardening, cooking and baking for others, friends, movies, beach, golf, music, and laughing. She was best known for her many desserts and her famous nuts and bolts. Linda was a selfless, giving, loving Mom to many. She is survived by her children, Matt (Becky) Lykins, and Michelle Lykins; her grandchildren, Cory (Molly) Lykins, and Lindsey (Brenden) Robinson; her great grandchildren, Lainey Robinson and Emerson Lykins. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Dewey Lykins (2007), her parents, and her siblings, Audrey (Beesler) Richter and Chris Beesler. In keeping with Linda's request, cremation has taken place and due to current public health restrictions a gathering of family and friends will be planned for later this summer. For those who wish, memorials in Linda's name may be made to the Dewey and Linda Lykins Memorial Scholarship Fund, Scioto Foundation, Attn: Kim Cutlip, 303 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth, OH 45662. Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com