WEST PORTSMOUTH —Linda Niesen, 77, of Rogers, KY. formerly of West Portsmouth, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. Linda was born April 18, 1942 in Portsmouth, OH. to the late Milnar Pollitt and Reba Nelson Pollitt. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Musick, brothers; Joseph and Michael Pollitt, and sister, Charlotte Wells. Linda is survived by her son, Mark Niesen, her daughter, Sara Slisko, sister, Brenda Wells, brother, William Pollitt, as well as nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Dennis Dawes officiating. Burial will be at Worley's Run Cemetery in Nile Township. Visitation for friends and family will be from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home.