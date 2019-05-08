LINDA ARLENE POTTS

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Linda Arlene Potts, 70 of West Portsmouth died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born August 22, 1948 in Columbus to the late Lester and Ruth Rowland Wickline. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Potts. She retired from Marriott Hotel as a housekeeper.

Linda is survived by 2 daughters; Jada Neel and Michelle Cox, a granddaughter, Cassandra Neel, 3 brothers; Jeff (Lori) Wickline, Jake Wickline, and Newton Allen Wickline, a sister, Diana (Bob) Kemmer, along with the family that cared for her whom she considered like her own; Jessica (Troy) Hanshaw, Halee Butcher, Kelsey Queen, and Kenton Hanshaw.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.