WHEELERSBURG — Linda C. Sexton, 73, of Wheelersburg, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday morning with her family by her bedside at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on January 10, 1946 in Scioto County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Oscar Ruggles and Nora Ethel Parker Ruggles and was co-owner of Magic Mirror Beauty Salon in Wheelersburg.

Linda was a proud and active member of Antioch Free Will Baptist Church, a graduate of Wheelersburg High School and formerly employed at Williams Manufacturing Co.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Jesse Sexton, stepdaughter, Dana Sexton, two brothers, Wallace Ruggles and Tom Ruggles and a sister, Charlotte Ruggles Shultz.

Surviving are two sisters, Edna Royster-Hofman of Cincinnati and Garnet Davis of Wheelersburg and a very special friend, Sue Piguet of Wheelersburg.

A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Rick Henderson officiating. Interment will be in Vernon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

