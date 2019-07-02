LINDA KAY SLUSHER

PORTSMOUTH — Linda Kay Slusher, 64, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Linda was born September 10, 1954 in Ironton, OH to the late Gilbert and Wilma Cartee Gifford. Linda was a high school graduate and worked in the Police Department for the City of Portsmouth. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Linda is survived by her husband, Shay Douglas Slusher whom she married October 28, 1995 at Temple Baptist Church in Portsmouth. Also surviving is a son, Eric (Julie) Jennings and a step-son Ryan Slusher; a daughter, Stephanie Mosley; a brother, Pat Gifford three sisters, Rita Ratliff, Towna Howland and Tina Cooper and six grandchildren, Jordan, Alexis, Matilee and Colton Jennings and Evan and Joel Slusher.

Services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor John Gowdy officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 until the 2:00 pm service hour on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Linda's name to SOMC Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.