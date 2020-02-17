SCIOTOVILLE-Linda D. Spriggs, 61, of Sciotoville, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her home. Born on November 18, 1958 in New Boston, she was a daughter of Evelyn Fannin Spriggs of Wheelersburg and the late Beryle Spriggs.

She was proud to say that she was a stay-at-home mamaw.

Also surviving are a son, Randy (Tiffany) Cooper of Sciotoville, a sister, Tracy Spriggs of Wheelersburg, and the grandchildren, the loves of her life, Callie Cooper, Skyler Cooper, Aubrey Holley and Taylor Holley.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

